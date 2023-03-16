Teacher's strikes: Children question Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Teachers in England have been going on strike this week over issues like pay and working conditions.
It is something that has affected a lot of Newsround viewers so Newsround presenter Jenny and three pupils went along to meet Gillian Keegan, the MP in charge of education in England.
As well as questions from the three children, Jenny put some of your questions to the Education Secretary.
Teachers' strikes
The first question was from Maron, he asked: "Why do you think teachers are striking?"
Gillian Keegan mentioned pay and the cost of living as reasons for teachers striking.
Teachers unions are asking for an increase in pay to follow the rise in, plus extra money to ensure pay rises do not come from existing money for schools.
"I am keen that all the things they are concerned about are things we talk about," the Education Secretary said.
Charlie wrote in to ask: "Have the strikes worked? Are you giving teachers what they asked for or not?"
The Education Secretary said she didn't think strikes did work.
"You don't need to strike to have a conversation with me or to get my attention," she said.
Gillian Keegan told Newsround there had been attempts to have discussions and the main education union was invited for talks in February.
She said this shows the government was "serious about trying to avoid these strikes."
The government has asked for formal talks on pay, conditions and reform, but only if the National Education Union (NEU) calls off its strikes.
The NEU says it will only pause strike action action if progress is made first.
The importance of education
Gillian Keegan told Newsround she recognises how important teachers are.
"I have a huge amount of respect for teachers, they do an amazing job they change people's lives," she said.
She told the children most MPs feel the same and put schools as a high priority.
Funding for schools
When questioned about schools having a lack of resources - things like equipment, not enough money for trips and not being able to support children with special educational needs - the Education Secretary said the government has given schools a lot of funding.
"There shouldn't be schools where you can't get a pen or glue," Gillian Keegan told Newsround.
What does an outstanding school look like?
Mia asked the Education Secretary:
"What for you does an outstanding school look like?"
Gillian Keegan said to her an outstanding school would have a "broad curriculum", so one that teaches a range of different subjects, and be a "safe and happy environment".
She added getting good results and having good teachers who are "supporting you as much as possible" is important.
"We're always looking to see how you use your time in education and you have the ability to try lots of different things, learn lots of different things and set yourself up for life," the Education Secretary told the children.