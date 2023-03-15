Spring statement 2022: What's the Budget all about?
The government will be announcing its Spring budget later today.
It's something which usually happens at least once a year.
The Budget is worked out by the Chancellor of the Exchequer with help from his office, the Treasury. This is the government department which oversees the country's finances.
The current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be setting out what is in the Spring budget this afternoon.
You may have heard people talking about the Budget before, but what exactly is it? Read on to find out more.
What's the Budget all about?
The Budget is a plan announced by the government every year which explains how it's going to get money for the country and also, what it'll be spending that money on.
This works in a similar way to other types of budgets, for example, plans families put in place for how they'll spend money.
Parents or guardians are often responsible for working out how much money they have coming into the household from things like wages, and how much money they can afford to spend on things like groceries, energy bills and fun activities.
The government's Budgets are a bit different however, as they're on a much bigger scale. Also, the way in which the government gets its money isn't the same.
The government gets money in a few different ways, but this mostly comes from what are known as taxes. This is money a government takes from people and businesses.
What are the different types of taxes?
- Income tax: Everyone in the UK who earns money has to pay some of that money to the government. Most people have to pay about a fifth, but richer people pay more
- VAT: You pay tax when you buy things. You may not realise it but 20% of the cost of many things goes to the government as VAT (Value Added Tax)
- Duties: These are extra taxes charged on certain things like cigarettes, alcohol and petrol. Most of the money people pay for these goes to the government as 'duty'
The government is also responsible for deciding how the money it gets will be spent.
It has to think about how this money will be used for a range of different things including schools, hospitals, the police, housing and other important services.
What's the government expected to announce today?
One of the big plans the Chancellor of the Exchequer is expected to announce is all about energy bills.
Last year, the government introduced what's known as the Energy Price Guarantee after the cost of gas and electricity went up.
Energy prices increased because the limit on how much companies could charge their customers for gas and electricity was raised.
Lots of people saw their household bills go up as a result and many have been struggling with the change.
Energy companies have been criticised, and their actions have been directly linked to the cost of living crisis.
In Autumn last year, the government said it'd be introducing the Energy Price Guarantee to provide households with financial assistance to help reduce their energy bills.
The government said the scheme would last from October 2022 to March 2023, but the chancellor is expected to announce the scheme will be extended for another three months until the end of June today.
Does the Budget affect me?
You might not think it, but the Budget does affect your life.
The chancellor can decide to spend more or less money on schools and they can also choose to spend money on youth schemes in your area.
Adults can find they have more or less money to spend depending on things like taxes levels or financial help they receive from the government and this could mean more or less pocket money for you!
Some parts of the Budget, such as defence spending, affect the whole of the UK.
Others, such as education, only affect England. This is because Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make their own decisions on this.
What's the red briefcase about?
Usually on the day that the chancellor makes the Budget statement, you see them waving around a red briefcase. It traditionally contains the Budget speech and other financial documents.
The original red briefcase was first used by politician William Gladstone in 1860.
But in 1997 a new one was made as the old one was looking a bit tatty!