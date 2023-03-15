UK Budget: How does the government plan to spend its money? Published 33 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images

The UK Spring Budget has been announced, setting out the government's plans for economy and for how they want to raise and spend money.

A new budget is made at least once every year and helps us to see what the priorities are for the people in charge of the UK's money, by seeing where they plan to spend or save.

This particular budget comes at a time when many people are concerned about things like high energy bills, the cost of living crisis and inflation.

The choices that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has focused on this time include energy costs and how he hopes to grow the economy and get more people into jobs.

What has been done to help with the rising price of energy?

Image source, Getty Images

Mr Hunt said that the government would continue to give support with energy bills for another three months in England, Wales and Scotland.

There is currently a scheme - the energy price cap - which puts a top limit on the cost of each unit of electricity we all use.

Since the war in Ukraine, there have been steep rises in the cost of energy which is making it difficult for many people to pay their bills.

These plans aim to ease that and set the typical household energy bills at £2,500 a year. However that isn't a maximum total, it's just an estimate - families still have to pay for the energy they use and prices are still high.

The scheme was due to end in April - but has now been extended until the end of July when experts say the cost of energy should have dropped .

None of these announcements will affect Northern Ireland, who have a different system. Energy bills will continue to be capped at £1,950 per year for an average household.

Image source, Getty Images

While some people are happy that the scheme has been extended, others say the £3 billion extra it will cost the government to pay for everyone this would better used if they government instead gave help to households on lower incomes who really need it.

The government has also announced some other measures to help with energy costs in the future, including plans to invest £20bn into low-carbon energy projects over next 20 years, and more public funding for nuclear energy.

What else was in the Budget?

Image source, Getty Images

The government made some other announcements that it hopes will boost the UK including:

More free childcare and before- and after-school care for some families, with the idea of helping parents to be able to get jobs. However many people are already arguing that these plans won't work, not enough money is being spent on it, and they don't go far enough.

Extra money (£63m) for leisure centres with rising swimming pool heating costs, and steps to help them become more energy efficient.

Spending more money on the armed forces and UK defence.

Extra taxes on money that companies make and schemes to encourage them to invest in new machinery.

Building a new super computer facility, to help UK's AI industry.

More money to go to the governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to pay for special projects but also for them to spend on what they feel is the most important.

What have people been saying about the government's plans?

Image source, House of Commons

Mr Hunt says that his plans are working and that "in the face of enormous challenges" his plans were working.

Leader of the opposition Labour Party, Sir Kier Starmer, accused the government of avoiding tackling what he feels are the big problems the UK is facing.

"After 13 years of his government, our economy needed major surgery, but like millions across our country, this Budget leaves us stuck in the waiting room with only a sticking plaster to hand." he said.

He also added that the help the government was offering on energy bills wasn't enough and wasn't working - saying many people's energy bills had doubled in the last 18 months.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) spokesman Stewart Hosie also criticised the plans, saying it failed to do enough about energy bills, help people needing more skills and training, and developing green energy.