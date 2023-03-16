British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023: Check out the amazing young winners and finalists

Image caption,

This year's winner of the RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year was awarded to Billy Evans-Freke who won the '15-17 Years' category with this picture of a tawny owl. It wasn't easy finding this elusive owl though - after hearing a "high-pitched squeak" it took at least ten minutes before he "caught a white ball of fluff in the corner of my eye" and spotted the young owl. "I manoeuvred myself into a better position so that I had a nicer background and started taking shots," Billy added.