King Charles III coronation: What is your school doing for it?
- Published
- comments
King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London.
During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.
We want to hear how you and your school are marking the special occasion!
Maybe you're celebrating with a party and making paper crowns and flags? Or is your school planning a particular event? Perhaps you're taking part in special classroom activities or volunteering in the local community?
Newsround are looking to film at schools around the country on the coronation date or in the run up to the event so if you're doing something special, we'd love to know about it!
Tell us by sending us an email to newsroundpresspack@bbc.co.uk or your teacher can send a message too.