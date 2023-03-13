Teacher strikes: We want your questions for the UK's Education Secretary
Do you have any questions about the teacher and school staff strikes?
Newsround will be speaking to Gillian Keegan - the MP who is in charge of education.
Teachers across the UK have been going on strike over issues like pay and working conditions. This means they have not been going to work, in protest.
Do you have any questions about the strikes, and how they are impacting you? Leave your questions to Gillian Keegan in the comments at the bottom of the page.
Unsure about what the strikes are? Read on to find out more.
Why have teachers been going on strike?
Teachers in the National Education Union voted to go on strike earlier this year.
Unions, sometimes known as trade unions, represent workers by negotiating and taking action over things like working conditions or pay.
Teachers have asked for more pay in line with inflation, and fairer working conditions.
Going on strike is a type of taking action - it's a protest where people don't go to into work.
People don't get paid when they go on strike, so it is usually a last resort after negotiations with companies or the government.
Key words and phrases
Walking out - This means to not go to work because you are on strike. It comes from strike movements throughout history, where workers used to walk out of factories in protests.
Union - A group that represents you in the place you work. You have to pay money to join, and the union works to create fair working conditions and make sure people are being paid fairly.
Ballot for strike - This is when a union decides to vote on if they should go on strike. They need enough union members to decide to strike for it to go ahead.
Negotiations - A discussion between several groups of people. A union and the company they represent might negotiate to come to an agreement before a strike has to happen.
When is the next teacher strike planned?
On 15 and 16 March, members of the NEU will go on strike in England.
This means for some people school might not be open, or classes might be cancelled.
The government's Department for Education said it wanted to have proper talks on pay and working conditions before these strikes would happen.
However, the NEU said the strikes would only be stopped if they made enough progress in their negotiations.
In Scotland, members of the country's largest teaching union, the EIS, said they won't be going ahead with their planned strikes after accepting a pay deal.
Who is Gillian Keegan?
Gillian Keegan is the Secretary of State for Education. This means she was chosen by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to be in charge of the government's education department.
She was voted in as the MP for Chichester in 2017, and she has been the MP there ever since. Last year, Rishi Sunak made her the education secretary.
She gets to make big decisions about education in the UK and speaks to union leaders about planned strikes.
YOUR time to ask questions
Is there anything you don't understand about the strikes? Are you wondering if there might be more, or what difference it makes for your lessons and school?
Leave your questions for the education secretary in the comments at the bottom of the page.