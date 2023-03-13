UK snow: Super-rare snow rollers form in Northern Ireland
- Published
- comments
If you've had snow this week you might have gone out and made snowballs, but did you know under special weather conditions, nature can make them itself?
In County Down, in Northern Ireland, a field was covered in curved lumps of snow, called snow rollers.
It looked like someone had gone and sculpted them - but they were actually formed through a combination of wind, ice and snow.
Northern Ireland was hit by heavy snow last week, and very cold temperatures.
Were you out in the snow this weekend? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page!
Brrrrr... let's find out more about this cold weather!
How are snow-rollers formed?
Some people say they look a bit like swiss rolls - others doughnuts, or even hay bales.
When the conditions are just right, snow can turn over into a roll.
You first need a field or hillside to be covered in ice, or snow that's had the chance to freeze and create a crust.
Then you need thick wet snow, which is strong enough for wind turn into a snow roller.
Super rare snow formations
The special formation is super rare, if it's too windy, or not windy enough, the rolls cannot form.
They are usually hollow inside, which makes them very delicate, so they could easily break if the conditions aren't quite right.
The Royal Meteorological Society - who predict what weather we are going to have - said too much snow can stop them from forming.
Meteorology is the study of weather. This includes studying funky formations like these snow-rollers, working out when it's next going to rain, and keeping track of big weather patterns.
Wondering how on earth we know when it's going to be chilly? Check out the answer to this Big Question:
When will it become warm?
Last week was a cold snap - which meant the weather quickly turned cold.
However this is not expected to stay in place for long - it's supposed to be milder this week, so we could expect some Spring weather conditions soon.
Scientists think because of the cold weather we had in early March, and the mild weather we had in February, we should be able to see some amazing blossoms this year.