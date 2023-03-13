Dinosaur Auction: Complete T.rex skeleton for sale
- Published
- comments
A rare Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, nicknamed Trinity, is going on sale next month.
The dinosaur skeleton is nearly 4m tall and needed nine large crates to transport it to the auction house where it will be sold.
If you fancy buying it though, you'd better save up!
Previous T.rex skeletons have sold for as much as $31.8m (£26m), but auctioneers think this one is worth around $9m (£7.5m).
Only 32 T.rexes have ever been found, which makes this auction very rare.
Will the T.rex go to a museum?
Currently Trinity the T.rex is owned by a member of the public.
But some scientists say private individuals shouldn't own dinosaur skeletons because it can make it harder to do research on them.
It also can mean the public isn't able to see them.
Christian Link, a natural history expert from the auction house Kollers, says he would like to see the T.rex bought by a museum, adding that several museums are interested in buying it.
Top T-Rex facts:
- They grew to be as big as a school bus (12m long)
- They weighed around 8 tonnes - that's the same as about 7 cars
- They're one of the biggest ever land predators
- They ran at around 12mph... Still faster than most humans can run!
Trinity the T-rex is actually made up of multiple different sets of T-Rex bones, although the entire skull is from one individual dinosaur.
Experts say it's very rare to find a complete skeleton, but making one from multiple dinosaurs is allowed.
The majority of Trinity was found in Hell Creek and Lance Creek in the USA, the same places a number of other T.rexes have been found in the past.
If you were a dinosaur, which would you be? Take our quiz to find out:
If you can't see this quiz, click here