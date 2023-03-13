Six Nations: Ireland vs England could decide Grand slam
Ireland are on track to winning the Six Nations after a victory over Scotland this weekend.
All they need to do is beat England at home on Saturday, which would also give them the Grand Slam of winning every game.
Ireland won 22-7 against Scotland despite losing three of their top players in the first half.
Meanwhile England got completely smashed by France in a record breaking loss of 53-10 at home in Twickenham.
England player says 'I'm sorry'
Hooker Jamie George apologised to England fans after the defeat this weekend, saying "I would be gutted if I'd turned up to Twickenham to see an England team play like that."
But with a chance to frustrate the Irish team as they go into the final George said "we're going to fight and we're going to scrap to make sure we're a significantly better team."
Ireland win despite losing players
Ireland pulled off a dramatic win at the weekend despite losing several key players.
Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson all were forced off in the first half of the game, and replacement player Ronan Kelleher was injured in the second half.
Despite that, the tournament's number one ranked team pulled off the impressive 22-10 victory against the Scottish side who were on home turf.
It's left Irish players and fans excited for the final match, which could secure them the first Grand Slam win in five years.
England 'will be hurting'
Ireland take on England at home in Dublin on Saturday, which is that day after St Patrick's Day,
St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, it's a day of huge celebration and national pride for the Irish.
But despite the advantage, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is wary of a wounded England.
"They will be hurting", he says about the bruised England side, adding they're "wanting to show what playing for England means for them".
England's Owen Farrell agreed, he says the team is having a "good look at ourselves" after their loss against France.
But added that "everybody is chomping at the bit" to impress against Ireland.