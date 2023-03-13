Nile and Olivia won Dancing on Ice 2023
- Published
- comments
The Dancing on Ice winners have been crowned!
This year's champions are ex-Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his professional skating partner Olivia Smart.
They have impressed the judges the entire series, with Nile incorporating some gravity-defying stunts into many of their routines.
He beat The Vivienne from RuPaul's Drag Race and reality TV star Joey Essex in the final showdown.
Nile thanked everyone who voted for him and said:
"What an inspirational show. If you put your mind to something and you work hard you can achieve anything you want."
Joey Essex and his partner Vanessa finished second, with The Vivienne coming third, but all three couples were awarded a perfect score of 40 during the final show.
Nile and Olivia made it through to the final having never been in the skate-off.
He also became the first male celebrity skater to perform the terrifying "headbanger" - a controversial move where a skater is swung around in a circle by their feet, with their head narrowly missing the ice.
The move is banned in professional skating arenas but is allowed in special exhibition performances.
He becomes the second Olympic gymnast to life the DOI trophy, after Beth Tweddle also won in 2013.
Some people took to social media to say Nile had an advantage over his fellow competitors as he had gymnastic experience.
Both Joey and Nile had to perform the iconic Bolero - the routine that earned now judges, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean the Olympic gold in 1984.
Nile said: "We got to skate the most iconic ice dance of all time. And I knew this was Oliva's dream as well. What an absolute pleasure, what a process it's been. We've put our all into it and we gave 110% and you can see how much it means to us."
Joes Essex admitted that he "missed a few steps" during their performances but he congratulated Nile and Olivia for their win.
Judge Christopher Dean said Joey had "come so far", adding, "I remember when we saw you on the ice way back when you couldn't stand up, you were falling all over the place, it didn't look like it was the job for you.
"You've made us look silly because you've come here, you've gone through all the competition, you've got to Bolero and you finally performed that with emotion."