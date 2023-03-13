Oscars 2023: Five things from Hollywood's biggest awards night
The biggest film awards ceremony of the year has taken place in Hollywood overnight.
The Academy Awards (or Oscars) gave most of the big prizes to sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once which was named Best Picture.
It proved to be a night where many records were broken, so what were the highlights and what do you need to know?
First Asian Best Actress Winner
Michelle Yeoh became the first ever Asian woman to be awarded Best Actress at the awards.
She was the star of Everything Everywhere All At Once which won seven awards in total.
When she won the award she said in her speech that "dreams do come true."
The star of Marvel's Shang-Chi also said she wanted to inspire young people from Asian backgrounds to do their best:
"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," she said.
Pinocchio Wins Best Animated Film
The Best Animated film category was a closely fought one this year with Turning Red, and Puss In Boots both nominated for the top award.
But it was the slightly creepy animation of Pinocchio which won the award.
It retells the classic Italian story which has been made into films a number of times since it was written in the 1800s.
Pinocchio was made using a method called stop frame animation, when filmmakers take hundreds of still photos of the miniatures and move them a little bit between each photo - like Wallace and Gromit.
When they're all stuck together it makes the characters move.
Best Costumes for Black Panther
Although fans of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may be disappointed it didn't get any of the biggest prizes, it did win an award for its incredible costumes.
Ruth Carter designed the outfits for both the Black Panther films and has won an Oscar for them both times.
It means that she is the first ever black woman to win two Oscars in the history of the ceremony.
Avatar: The Way of Water wins Visual Effects Award
Avatar 2 may have sold billions of pounds worth of cinema tickets but it didn't do as well as it may have hoped at the Oscars.
It had been up for the big award, Best Picture, which it didn't win but it didn't go away empty handed.
The spectacular underwater sequences using CGI (computer generated images) were given the Best Visual Effects award.
First Indian film song wins Oscar
The Oscars also awarded a Best Song to a film made in India for the first time.
Naatu Naatu is from a film called RRR which is in Telugu (a language from part of India).
Although songs by Indian songwriters have won before (including Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire) it's being called a historic moment because the song is from a film made in India, rather than elsewhere.