The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Send Chris Pratt and Charlie Day YOUR questions
- Published
- comments
They're the super plumbing duo known for the Nintendo video game, but now the Super Mario Brothers are in their own movie.
The movie which is animated, stars Jurassic World actor, Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario and Lego Movie actor Charlie Day, who is voicing Luigi.
The Mario film is out at the start of April and features the brothers, with help from Princess Peach, facing the all-powerful Bowser and his evil plan to conquer the world.
So ahead of the new movie, Newsround wants you to send in YOUR questions to Chris Pratt (Mario) and Charlie Day (Luigi).
They can be fun, silly or serious.