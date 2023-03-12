Dancing on Ice 2023: Who's in the final?
Sunday night sees the 2023 series of Dancing on Ice come to an end.
Three celebrities will skate for the final time, all trying to take home the winner's trophy.
Several big names have taken to the ice with their professional skate partners over the past few weeks and one by one they've been voted out.
Now only the final three of The Vivienne from RuPaul's Drag Race, reality TV star Joey Essex and British gymnast Nile Wilson, remain in the competition.
What happened in the semi-final?
Last week, Wilson and his pro skate partner, Olivia Smart made history scoring the first 10 and perfect score of the series and has never been in the bottom two skate-off.
He skated to 'In My Blood' by Shawn Mendes, which he picked to perform to because the lyrics reflected how he felt after retiring from gymnastics.
Meanwhile, The Vivienne skated to 'Over The Rainbow' by Eva Cassidy with partner Colin Grafton.
The Vivienne said she picked the song after watching The Wizard Of Oz as a child and it made her feel like "anything was possible".
Last week, the judges saved reality star Joey Essex, sending Coronation Street actor, Mollie Gallagher and musician Siva Kaneswaran home following a double elimination skate-off.
The final of Dancing On Ice will air on Sunday 12 March at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.