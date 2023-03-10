Gary Lineker: Match of the Day presenter to step back this weekend Published 21 minutes ago

Gary Lineker won't be presenting Match of the Day for the time being.

It follows a disagreement between him and the BBC - which shows the football highlights programme - over what he is allowed or not allowed to say on social media.

The move to take Lineker off the show comes after comments he made criticising the government's new immigration plans.

Lineker posted criticism of the language used by some politicians in the government. He said that the words used were similar to those "used by Germany in the 30s". That's when the Nazis were in control of Germany.

The BBC said it considered the presenter's "recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines".

Some people think the BBC was wrong to take him off Match of the Day, and fellow football pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer said they were pulling out of appearing on Match of the Day this weekend to show "solidarity" with his colleague.

Others including many politicians argue that this is the right move, and have said that comments Lineker has made on social media are inappropriate.

How did this disagreement come about?

Earlier this week the UK government announced its plan to ban people who arrive in the UK illegally from being able to claim asylum. That means they won't be able to stay in the UK in the future.

This is because of a big increase in the number of people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

But many politicians from other parties, charities and other public figures strongly disagreed with this.

Among those was MOTD host Gary Lineker who reacted to the announcement by posting on social media platform Twitter.

He wrote that it was an "immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

Suella Braverman said the new bill was a response to the "waves of illegal migrants breaching our borders"

This is a reference to the time when Hitler and Nazis were in power in Germany and many Jewish people were discriminated against due to their religious background.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who had announced the idea, was very angry about this, particularly because her husband is Jewish.

She said Lineker's comments "diminishes the unspeakable tragedy" of the Holocaust - an event in which more than six million Jewish people were killed by the Nazis.

Speaking to the BBC, she said the Nazi comparison was "lazy and unhelpful" and said her family "feel very keenly the impact of the Holocaust".

Why was what Gary Lineker said a problem for the BBC?

The BBC as an organisation is supposed to be impartial. That means that it needs to reflect different views on a certain subject and doesn't have an opinion itself.

This is considered particularly important when it comes to the news, telling people what's happening around the world.

For this reason a journalist needs to be be impartial all the time.

Gary Lineker does not work in news and is not a journalist - so the rules around his job are slightly different.

He is employed by the BBC on a freelance basis, and has hosted Match of the Day since 1999.

But he is currently the BBC's highest paid star, having earned about £1.35m in 2020-21, so some are saying what he says is significant.

What has the wider reaction been?

Some people have argued that Lineker should be allowed to say whatever he wants, especially as the topic of immigration and asylum seekers is one the ex-footballer cares about a lot.

He has previously housed asylum seekers and publicly called for better rights and protections for refugees.

Many people have also said they agree with what he said, and on social media his comments have got a lot of support, with one tweet getting 235,000 likes.

But many others, including many politicians within the government, feel that the language he used was not appropriate.

The BBC has argued that it never said "that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can't have a view on issues that matter to him".

But said "that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies".