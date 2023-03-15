Huge futuristic Ferris wheel to be built in South Korea
Check out this futuristic Ferris wheel.
The Metropolitan Government in Seoul, South Korea, announced the plans to build the tallest spokeless Ferris wheel in the world by 2027.
The 'Seoul Ring' will be 180 metres tall and will be built on a former landfill site which is now used for eco-friendly projects.
What is a spokeless Ferris wheel and how does it work?
The Ferris wheels we're used to going on are big and round like this, but they have spokes running to and from the centre.
The spokes help support the weight of the cars as the wheel rotates.
So if there aren't any spokes, how will the wheel move around?
Well the answer is - it won't! Instead, gears will move the cars around the wheel.
The current tallest spokeless Ferris wheel can be found in Shandong province, China which was built in 2017. It stands at 145 metres tall.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government also want to make it as eco-friendly as possible.
Not only is it being built on a former landfill site, but it will run on recycled energy and will be designed in a way that can also generate solar power!
Each of the 36 carriages will hold 25 passengers which means around 12,000 people a day will be able to ride it.
Using augmented reality, the carriages will also have glass walls with lots of information for tourists in different languages.
Construction is set to start in 2025 and it's hoped it will open in 2027.