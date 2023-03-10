Royal titles: Prince Edward made new Duke of Edinburgh
Buckingham palace has announced that Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizbeth II has been named as the new Duke of Edinburgh.
King Charles III granted the prince the title on his 59th birthday and he will keep it for his lifetime.
The title is perhaps best known for the Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme, which runs activities, training and challenges for young people.
He was given the title to honour the wishes of his mother the Queen and his father Prince Philip, who also held the title.
The new Duke isn't the only one who has been given a new title this week.
As a result of the change Edward's wife Sophie becomes the Duchess of Edinburgh - and it also affects their son James, who becomes the new Earl of Wessex, the title previously held by his father.
There hasn't been any change for Edward and Sophie's oldest child Louise, but there has been for her niece and nephew Archie and Lilbet.
On Thursday the Royal family changed it's website to reflect that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children will use the titles prince and princess.
What does Edward becoming Duke of Edinburgh mean?
The title does not come with lands or money for the person who is given it, so it is seen as an honorary title.
So far it's not clear that responsibilities the new Duke of Edinburgh will take on there has been a suggestion that he will continue the work of his father Prince Philip who set up the famous Duke of Edinburgh award scheme in 1956.
A palace statement said: "The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."
How do titles given by the crown work?
There are different kinds of titles - royal titles like King, Queen, Prince and Princess, but there are also other titles called a peerage.
Most members of the Royal Family will have at least one title given to them by the monarch or inherited from a family member.
But although Prince Edward will be known as the Duke for the rest of his life, the title won't necessarily be passed to his son as a hereditary title.
Instead that will go back to the Crown, which means the King at that time will get to decide who to give it to next.
What are the titles in order?
There are five ranks of nobility in the UK.
Duke and Duchess - This is the highest and most important rank. Duke comes from the Latin dux which means leader. Duchess is the female equivalent. Traditionally they are addressed 'your grace'. Dukes are generally members of the royal family though there are just over 20 non-royal Dukes in the UK.
Marquess and Marchioness - This comes from the French marchis which meant ruler of borders. In the past the role of the marquis was to protect lands.
Earl - Earls are generally referred to as Lord so and so. The wife of an Earl is a Countess.
Viscount and Viscountess - Referred to as Lord and Lady.
Baron - Barons are always referred to as Lord.
Nobles titles are generally hereditary which means they can be passed on to someone else in the family.
Although there were changes to the UK law of succession, there still haven't been changes to hereditary titles, which means peerages can only be passed down to the oldest son.
Previously all peers could hold a seat in the House of Lords which means they could make decisions that affect the country.
Now there is a limit to how many heredity peers (people who have inherited their title) can enter the House of Lords.
Like other honours, only the monarch can make someone a peer, though lifetime peers are generally suggested by the Prime Minister and then appointed by the monarch.