Climate Change: Ships could use wind power to sail again
- Published
- comments
When most people think of sailing ships, they think of cannon filled boats and pirate ships from centuries ago.
But some scientists in the UK haven't been thinking of them as something from the past, but as the future instead.
They think new hi-tech sails could be fitted to ships to help them move without using as much fuel and be more environmentally friendly.
Scientists in Southampton have just been given some funding to do experiments to see how well they will work.
Using wind power to sail is a very old idea and almost all modern ships use fossil fuels to power them.
But because burning fossil fuels releases harmful gases that contribute to climate change, scientists want to cut their use as much as possible.
Scottish company Smart Green Shipping has designed 20m tall fold back sails to fit to on to big ships.
But the sails are still only at idea stage at the moment, so scientists need to test they'll actually be powerful enough to help move huge ships.
Why shipping is important:
- Ships are used to trade 90%of the world's goods
- The UN says shipping creates 3% of the world's greenhouse gases, around the same amount that aeroplanes do
- Food, technology and medicine all travel via ships
Dr Joseph Banks, from the University of Southampton, says it's an important idea: "This is an exciting project at Southampton...because the technology can be fitted to ships already sailing - and can quickly cut carbon emissions to create quieter, greener ships that do no harm to the ocean."
But it's important the ideas are tested properly before they're used, which is what his team are doing.
The company which make the sails thinks it could help make the shipping industry much greener.
Their boss Diane Gilpin says she's "thrilled" about the new investment to check the sails which she thinks is currently "the fastest way for ships to cut fuel consumption and emissions".