World Nature Photography Awards: Check out the winning pictures

World Nature Photography Awards: Check out the winning picturesPublished8 minutes agoImage source, Jens Cullmann/WNPAImage caption, The overall winner of the awards is this sneaky crocodile hiding in the mud, captured by photographer Jens Cullman. He said he had to "be very careful not to disturb the crocodile even though it was buried in dried mud. They will launch themselves with tremendous power and speed at any animal foolish enough to come too close." We hope he had a long camera lens!Image source, Sascha Fonseca/WNPAImage caption, This shot of a stealthy snow leopard in the Himalayan mountains was taken with a camera trap. It was triggered by the leopard walking past to photograph the rare big cat. Winner: Animals In Their Habitat category.Image source, IKUMA NORIHIRO/WNPAImage caption, This Japanese stream toad is kicking back and taking a ride on its friend in this weird underwater scene. The toads are surrounded by tendrils of toad spawn (amphibian eggs) - but it looks more like alien beings to us. Winner: Behaviour - Amphibians and reptiles category.Image source, Hidetoshi Ogata/ WNPAImage caption, Peek-a-boo! These baby macaque monkeys peek out of their cosy hiding spots, snuggled in the fur of the adult monkeys. It looks toasty warm in there. Winner: Behaviour - Mammals category.Image source, Adriano Morettin/WNPAImage caption, These two deep sea Harlequin Shrimp look like cartoon characters with their blue polka-dot skin but they're real sea creatures who live near Indonesia. Aren't they the coolest crustaceans you've ever seen? Winner: Underwater category.Image source, Jake Mosher/WNPAImage caption, This fantastical photo of The Grand Teton mountain in the US is surrounded by a halo formed by Airglow, which is similar to The Northern Lights. It's caused by sunlight interacting with our atmosphere to make it light up in different colours. Photographer Jake hiked, snowshoed and climbed 11,000ft to get to the spot to take the photo - we think it was worth it. Winner: Planet Earth's landscapes and environments category.