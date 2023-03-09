Eurovision 2023: Who has been chosen to represent the UK?
Meet Mae Muller - she's been chosen as the United Kingdom's entry for Eurovision 2023!
The 25-year-old will be performing her own track called 'I Wrote A Song' at the competition in Liverpool in May.
She'll be hoping to follow the success of Sam Ryder who came second in the competition last year.
Mae is the first female entrant for the UK since 2018, when the artist SuRie competed with Storm and came 24th.
Who is Mae Muller?
Mae Muller is a 25-year-old singer from North London.
She was just 19 when she wrote her first song, Close, and her 2021 single, Better Days, reached number 32 in the UK charts.
The artists that have inspired and influenced her throughout her life include Prince, Gwen Stefani and Florence Welch.
More recently, Mae has worked with some huge artists and has even supported Little Mix on their 2019 tour!
She has 126,000 followers on Instagram and more than 6.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
How was the UK's Eurovision entry chosen?
Mae Muller was chosen by BBC bosses and global management company TaP Music, which has counted Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.
It's the same way last year's singer, Sam Ryder, was chosen as the UK entrant - and look how successful that was!
All of the 37 competing countries will have to confirm the song and act they'll be sending to Liverpool by 13 March and most already have.
Usually Eurovision entries are either chosen this way behind the scenes, but some countries (including the UK in the past) hold a TV show with the winner getting to perform at the competition.
What else do we know about Eurovision so far?
Eurovision will be held in Liverpool between 9 May and 11 May with the Grand Final on 13 May.
Tickets have already been on sale and the Grand Final sold out in around half an hour!
It will air on the BBC and will be hosted by singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, as well as returning favourite, comedian and talk show host Graham Norton.