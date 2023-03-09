Climate change: New way to suck carbon dioxide from the air
A new way to combat climate change by sucking carbon dioxide (CO2) out of the air has been thought up by scientists.
The new method can absorb CO2 and turn it something called bicarbonate of soda that can be dropped safely into the sea.
Although ideas to absorb CO2 have been tried before, scientists think this new method may be three times better.
But the idea comes just days after the UN said that reducing fossil fuels we burn is still the best way to tackle climate change.
What is carbon capture?
The idea of sucking carbon dioxide out of the air isn't new, it's a technique called carbon capture.
Scientists have used carbon capture before, but often it's very expensive and involves pumping the carbon dioxide deep underground.
Before this new method, scientists have been filtering out carbon dioxide from the air using machines that use lots of energy.
But researchers say this new method is much cheaper and takes up a lot less energy.
What does the new technique do?
- It uses common chemicals to absorb extra CO2 from the air
- That CO2 turns into bicarbonate of soda, which is used for baking and for other scientific purposes
- The bicarb can then be deposited safely in the sea
Carbon offsetting and how carbon capture helps
Carbon offsetting is when companies or governments spend money on ideas like carbon capture to make up for the polluting they do.
Scientists think this new method of carbon capture will be very attractive for many companies and countries.
But it is still a new technology, so may take some time before it's widely available.
Lead author for the study, Professor Arup SenGupta from Lehigh University in the US, says it could be critical to limiting the rise in global temperatures.
Other experts in the field agree.
"It is very exciting," says Prof Catherine Peters from Princeton University, an expert in geological engineering, "the demonstrated performance for CO2 capture is promising."
Some climate change experts warn that although new technologies like carbon capture are exciting, our first priority should be focusing on stopping burning greenhouse gases.