Red Nose Day 2023: Arielle Free's cycling Comic Relief challenge
DJ Arielle Free has been travelling round England DJing on a 10 person bike for Red Nose Day.
The Radio 1 presenter began her Comic Relief challenge on Sunday 5 March.
Her Tour de Dance sees her attempting to cycle 50 hours, across five cities in five days.
All on a 10-person bike, complete with DJ decks.
Radio 1 listeners and presenters have been joining in to help her complete the challenge which finishes on Thursday 9 March.
With one day left the DJ has raised more than £70,000, but it hasn't been easy. Here's where she's been so far.
Day 1: York
On the first day Arielle was serenaded by the Pipe Major Cameron Edgar's bagpipes as she set off on her journey through York.
She went past the York Theatre Royal, over the River Ouse and along the York City Walls.
Day 2: Leeds
Arielle's route in Leeds included a number of steep hills but it got worse when she accidentally went off course when the group took a wrong turn.
Everyone else on board the group cycle bike had to jump off and push Arielle and the bike up one of the hills. It was hard because the special bike is very heavy weighing in at around 1.5 tonnes!
Day 3: Sheffield
In Sheffield, Arielle was once again joined by listeners as they tackled more hills.
She was given a present by a Sheffield schoolgirl and as the exhaustion and cold set in it became quite emotional.
Day 4: Manchester
Because of a loss of time on day 3, Arielle started at 6am in Manchester. It is very cole with temperatures as low as -3 Celsius in Manchester and Arielle has been feeling it.
Feeling a bit down, Arielle got a boost when Breakfast presenter Greg James told her the total had reached more than £70,000.
The final stop is Liverpool, good luck Arielle!