UK snow: Send in your pictures

Boy playing in snowPA Media
Harry playing in the snow in Sussex

Lots of you will have been waking up to snowy scenes outside your window.

It's because of a blast of Arctic air which has brought the lowest March temperature to the UK since 2010.

There are travel restrictions and some schools have closed.

Let us know in the comments if you've been affected by the recent cold weather in the UK.

If you've got snow we would love to see your pictures and let us know what you think about the weather in the comments below too.

