Baby badger Bertha saved by dogwalker recovering well
A baby badger which was only a few weeks old when it was found "frozen solid" has been named Bertha the Badger by the people looking after her.
Bertha was found in a Lincolnshire woodland in freezing conditions in February.
The dogwalker who found her thought she was dead but after she moved her paw they wrapped her in a coat and called the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Protection of Animals).
Evangelos Achilleos, from the East Winch RSPCA centre which is looking after Bertha, says she is "growing well, gaining weight and headed in the right direction".
Badger facts:
- Badgers live in underground homes called setts
- Badgers' young are called cubs
- Badgers live in a group of around six animals which is called a clan
- They have bad eyesight, but have long snouts which are excellent at smelling
The RSPCA say it's very rare for badger cubs to be discovered in the open because they're usually kept warm deep underground in a sett.
But they think Bertha may have crawled out of the sett to try and find its mother.
If she wasn't found when she was experts think she may not have survived.
But after her rescue she's gaining weight and experts say they're "definitely positive about her".
They say if Bertha recovers well they'll introduce her to another abandoned badger cub so she won't be alone.
If you ever find an ill or abandoned badger in the wild, you should contact the Badger Trust which will know what to do.