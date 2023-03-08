Girls' football: £600m for more sport in England schools
It has been announced that a new plan will mean girls and boys in England schools will have equal access to sports, including football.
The government has agreed to spend more than £600m on school sports after the women's England team asked them for "real change" in PE.
The Football Association (FA) says around one in three girls don't get a chance to play football in lessons at the moment.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wants to build on the success of the England team and help "the next generation to bring it home for their country."
What's being promised?
- For girls and boys to be able to play the same sports at school
- Two hours of PE per week minimum
- £600m to make primary school PE better
- £22m for the network which organises school sports tournaments and competitions
- £57m to keep sports facilities open for after-school clubs
The campaign started last year after The Lionesses won the European Championships at Wembley.
They said it wasn't fair that girls don't always have the chance to play football at school, but boys often do.
It was also highlighted there weren't enough after school clubs or evening sports sessions for children across the UK.
But the Lionesses say this new announcement should solve some of those issues.
Leah Williamson, who was England's captain during their Euros win, says "the success of the summer has inspired so many young girls to pursue their passion for football."
"We see it as our responsibility to open the doors for them to do so and this announcement makes that possible," she added.
The announcement came on International Women's Day when more than 200,000 girls will participate in the FA's Let Girls Play events in schools across the country.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, says "Last year the Lionesses' victory changed the game. Young girls know when they take to the pitch that football is for them...We want schools to build on this legacy."