UK snow: Did it snow where you are?Published8 minutes agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Lots of you have been waking up to snowy scenes like this over the last two days - have you had snow where you are? Here's some pictures of the white stuff across the country:Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Forget building sandcastles ... in Northumberland in North East England there was enough snow to go sledging on the beach!Image source, BBC Weather Watchers - Monika FochtImage caption, Brrrring Brrrring! A telephone in Aberdeenshire in Scotland got a dusting of snow late last night.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, It's Hogwarts at Christmas! Alnwick Castle, which was used to film Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, is covered in snow. You can almost picture Hagrid dragging a Christmas tree in through the front door.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, This picture of Goathland in North Yorkshire almost looks like it's been frozen in time by the snow - can you see any cars or other signs of modern life?Image source, BBC Weather Watchers - WalkingSnoopyImage caption, Dog walkers have been photographing their pooches in the snow this morning, as far south as Surrey.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Baaaaaad Weather! Luckily this Yorkshire sheep has a woolly coat to keep it warm in the snow!Image source, BBC Weather Watchers - Ann 97Image caption, Flurries of snow hide this early morning street scene in Wrexham in Wales.