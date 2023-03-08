Link to newsround

UK snow: Did it snow where you are?

Snow in the west end of Aberdeen, ScotlandPA Media
Lots of you have been waking up to snowy scenes like this over the last two days - have you had snow where you are? Here's some pictures of the white stuff across the country:
A woman pulls a child on a sledge through the snow beside the beach huts at Blyth in NorthumberlandPA Media
Forget building sandcastles ... in Northumberland in North East England there was enough snow to go sledging on the beach!
BBC Weather Watchers - Monika Focht
Brrrring Brrrring! A telephone in Aberdeenshire in Scotland got a dusting of snow late last night.
PA Media
It's Hogwarts at Christmas! Alnwick Castle, which was used to film Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, is covered in snow. You can almost picture Hagrid dragging a Christmas tree in through the front door.
PA Media
This picture of Goathland in North Yorkshire almost looks like it's been frozen in time by the snow - can you see any cars or other signs of modern life?
BBC Weather Watchers - WalkingSnoopy
Dog walkers have been photographing their pooches in the snow this morning, as far south as Surrey.
PA Media
Baaaaaad Weather! Luckily this Yorkshire sheep has a woolly coat to keep it warm in the snow!
BBC Weather Watchers - Ann 97
Flurries of snow hide this early morning street scene in Wrexham in Wales.