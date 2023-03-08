Australia bushfires: People asked to leave homes due to fires
People living in New South Wales - Australia's most populated state - have been urged to leave their homes, due to the threat from nearby bushfires.
Some properties have been damaged by the fires burning across Australia's east coast.
Fire services have warned it could get worse as a severe heatwave continues.
After two years of rains and floods, a return to warmer conditions has sparked New South Wales state's worst fires since 2019-2020.
At least 33 people and an estimated three billion animals and birds died in 2019-20 Black Summer fires, one of Australia's worst-ever natural disasters.
Why have these fires started?
A blaze 250km (155 miles) north-west of Sydney is where the fires first started, triggering the region's first emergency fire warning in two years.
The NSW Rural Fire Service said strong winds had partly contributed to the fire's rapid spread.
There are also concerns that dry thunderstorms could take place across eastern NSW, which could spark new fires.
On Tuesday, fire authorities reported that 33 fires were still burning across the state, 10 of which were not under control.
Firefighters have also been battling flames as high as 10-15 - as big as half a tennis court.
Temperatures in some parts of the state also reached 40C on Monday, the highest temperature it has seen since January 2021.
Conditions have also been affected by La Niña, part of a climate phenomenon called the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) system.
It has two opposite states - El Niño and La Niña - both of which significantly alter weather patterns across the globe.
For the last few years, the world has been in successive La Niña periods, which have lowered temperatures and brought heavy rains to Canada and Australia.
But Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (Bom) has said it expects that La Niña was "likely near its end", which means a return to neutral conditions or even the hot and dry El Niño phenomenon.
This is likely to happen when the southern hemisphere - the bottom half of the planet - is entering autumn, which is when top half of a planet (the northern hemisphere) enters its spring season.