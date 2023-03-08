British Science Week 2023: How are YOU celebrating
British Science Week is just around the corner and we want to know how YOU are marking it!
Children up and down the country will be taking part in activities, learning and celebrating all things science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).
This year, the theme is 'connections', and there are lots of examples of connections in the scientific world to explore.
Are you or your school doing anything to mark British Science Week? Let us know in the comments!
Connections
We've all experienced a period of isolation due to the pandemic, so British Science Week will be celebrating togetherness in the theme, 'connections' but what does this mean?
Well one example is that nearly all new discoveries or advances in science are built on connections between people and sharing information.
And evolution is an example of the ways that animals, humans, plants and bacteria are all linked in a HUGE family tree stretching back thousands of years.
British Science Week is taking place between 10-19 March 2023.
How are you exploring the theme? Don't forget to let us know what you're getting up this British Science Week in the comments!