Soccer Aid 2023: Jill Scott to become first female captain at this summer's football event
- Published
Former Lioness and Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott has been announced as England's captain for this summer's Soccer Aid football match.
Taking place every year, the celebrity event raises money for children's charity, Unicef.
Scott will become the first female to lead the squad and will face a World XI team captained by former Olympic sprinting superstar Usain Bolt.
The game will take place on Sunday 11 June at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.
Who else is taking part?
There are loads of big names taking part in Soccer Aid, although the full line up has yet to be announced here's what we know so far.
Jill Scott will be making her debut this year alongside a number of other ex-England players including Karen Carney, Jack Wilshere and Gary Cahill.
Former footballers include Jermain Defoe, David James, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Eni Aluko who will all be making a return to the competition.
Other celebrities taking part this year include musician Tom Grennan, Youtuber Chunkz, comedian Alex Brooker and former Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.
Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett, comedian Lee Mack and TV presenter Kem Cetinay has also been confirmed to play.
The managers for both England and World XI teams have also been announced.
Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes and Line of Duty actress, Vicky McClure will co-manage the England side, while former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker, Robbie Keane will be in charge of the opposition.
What is Soccer Aid?
Soccer Aid has been raising money through its charity football matches since 2006.
In the match a team containing celebrities and former footballers from England combine to face another team of celebrities and former footballers who represent "the rest of the world".
The money raised is for the charity Unicef, which supports projects helping children around the world.
The event has raised more than £75m since it began, including a record £15m at last year's event.