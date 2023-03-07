International Women's Day 2023: Which women inspire you?
8 March 2023 is International Women's Day.
The event, which has been going for more than 100 years, is a day that celebrates 'the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women' whilst also calling for equality - where men and women are treated the same.
There's a different theme to mark the special day each year, and this time around, it's 'Embrace Equity'. Equity is all about fairness and ensuring that everyone is treated equally.
For International Women's Day 2023, people from every society are being encouraged to fully embrace equity and to recognise that every person has different circumstances.
This means they should be given the resources and opportunities they need to achieve success and reach an equal outcome to others, instead of simply being given the exact same resources as other people.
Want to know more about International Women's Day and the history of women's rights? Take a look at our guide:
"Equity can be defined as giving everyone what they need to be successful," the organisers say.
"In other words, it's not giving everyone the exact same thing. If we give everyone the exact same thing, expecting that will make people equal, it assumes that everyone started out in the same place - and this can be vastly inaccurate because everyone isn't the same."
International Women's Day is special for lots of people and it's a time to think about and celebrate the important women who have positively impacted our lives.
Whether it's a family member, teacher, celebrity, historical figure or mentor, we want to hear about the inspirational women in your life. Which women inspire you? Let us know in the comments below!