Earthworm robot could help explore other planets say scientists

IIT-stituto Italiano di Tecnologia

Scientists have made a new soft robot inspired by the biology of earthworms, which can crawl thanks to tech that squeezes air or gel inside it.

Researchers at Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT-Italian Institute of Technology) in Genoa say the devices could be developed to be used in underground exploration, search and rescue operations in confined spaces and the exploration of other planets.

Earthworms are completely soft and with a hydrostatic skeleton - a flexible skeleton filled with fluid. Its body is divided into segments and the segments allow it to burrow into earth.

Although it has to press through tightly packed ground, the fluid of its skeleton prevents it from being damaged.

The muscles around the worm and those that are lengthways take turns contracting to move it forward. They also have tiny hairs which help them move.

Scientists created a soft device for movement called an actuator which got longer when air was pumped into it and shorter when air was taken away.

IIT-stituto Italiano di Tecnologia Real earthworm compared to the robotic one

Five of these connected with interlinks made up the body of the robotic earthworm. The air mimicked the fluid of the real earthworms and researchers also tested it with gel and water.

So that the robot worm could move along it also had friction pads which were inspired by the earthworms hairs, or setae.

It was then tested on a flat surface, a granular surface and through a pipe.

The study demonstrated that uses of the robotic worm could be huge - including underground exploration, search and rescue operations in underground environments and the exploration of other planets.

The researchers say this burrowing soft robot inspired by nature is a significant step forward in the field of soft robotics and could lead to further advancements.