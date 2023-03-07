Barbie: Space expert Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock getting new doll
Mattel, the creators of Barbie, are known for releasing new dolls honour of certain celebrities - and this time it's the turn of space expert Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock.
She's set to get a Barbie Role Model doll made ahead of International Women's Day on 8 March and British Science Week from 10-19 March.
Dr Maggie is a British female scientist who you might have seen before on Newsround.
She also presents BBC One's The Sky at Night and Mini Stargazing for CBeebies.
The Barbie doll is being created in her likeness, in recognition of her achievements in making space and science fascinating and accessible to girls.
Her Barbie will wear a starry dress to remind everyone of her job - looking at the night sky - and will also have a telescope for stargazing!
It sounds like Dr Maggie is thrilled to getting her very special Barbie.
She said: "When I was little, Barbie didn't look like me, so to have one created in my likeness is mind-boggling. It's such an honour to receive this doll that is celebrating my achievements. My daughter and I danced around the living room when we heard!!"
She added: "Since falling in love with the idea of space travel as a young girl, I have spent my career trying to show girls how fascinating Space science can be. I hope my doll will remind girls that when you reach for the stars, anything is possible."
Check out some other famous faces who have had a Barbie named after them.
Sky Brown
Olympic bronze medallist Sky has a doll in her name dressed in sporty clothes holding a skateboard, ready for adventures
It was gifted to the young skater when she was recovering from injuries after breaking her left wrist and hand and suffering skull fractures before the Olympics.
Dina Asher-Smith
Yes Britain's fastest female athlete has also been turned into a Barbie doll!
Unlike other Barbie dolls, all of Dina's limbs are moveable, which means she can even be moved into a sprint pose!
Nicola Adams
Nicola, who has twice won Olympic gold medals, was one the first UK stars to join Barbie's 'Shero' range - designed to honour inspiring women.
Manufacturers Mattel say they chose Nicola because of her outstanding contribution to boxing.
Clara Amfo
The doll version of BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo was made to recognise her work speaking out against racial inequality, after she gave a powerful speech calling for everyone to be anti-racist following the death of George Floyd in the US in 2020.
Clara said she gasped when she saw the doll for the first time and that having her own doll is one of the best moments in her career.
Jane Goodall
Dr. Jane Goodall is an English primatologist and anthropologist, considered the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees.
Her doll comes with a pair of binoculars, a tiny notebook, and a chimp - modelled on David Greybeard - the chimpanzee studied by Dr. Goodall.