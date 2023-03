Blue Peter has announced the show's newest presenter.

Abby is the 42nd presenter of the longest-running children's TV show in the world.

She'll join Mwaksy, Joel and Henry the dog and has already taken on her first challenge, abseiling off a bridge to collect her Blue Peter badge.

Abby was on the Newsround sofa with Nina to tell us all about how she'll feeling ahead of her first show on Friday 10 March at 5pm.