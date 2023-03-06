Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: Mo Salah becomes Liverpool's top Premier League goal scorer

EPA Mo Salah scored twice as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0

It may have been a record breaking night at Anfield, but for one Liverpool player there was extra reason to celebrate.

Liverpool striker Mo Salah made history by becoming Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League!

It comes as the Egyptian superstar scored two goals in Liverpool's incredible 7-0 win over Manchester United.

Salah netted his 128th and 129th goals for the Reds, smashing a record that had stood for more than 15 years!

What happened?

EPA Mohamed Salah now has 22 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season

It was an evenly fought first half with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both missing chances for United, before Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock and put Liverpool 1-0 ahead two minutes before half-time.

However, the second half saw Liverpool completely dominate the match.

Two goals in three minutes from Gakpo and Darwin Nunez put Liverpool 3-0 up early in the second half, before the Egyptian striker finally put himself on the scoresheet.

Salah scored twice, his 128th and 129th Premier League goals for the Reds, which saw him overtake Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler's club record.

Salah has also now scored 10 goals against Manchester United in the Premier League - the most by any Liverpool player.

Nunez added a second goal before Roberto Firmino netted Liverpool's 7th - in what was the biggest ever victory for the club over their local rivals.

EPA

After the match, Mo Salah explained just how much the result meant to him.

Speaking to Sky Sports he said: "It is very special to win a game like that. We need to stay humble and win our games. Hopefully it will give us a big push.

On his goal record, he added: "It's very special. I cannot lie. This record was in my mind since I came here."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his striker.

He said: "One hundred and twenty-nine goals - that is insane. What an unbelievable number. He is a special player.

"We appreciate him now but in the future people will look back and be wow, we witnessed something really special," Klopp added.

What did you think of the match and Salah's record breaking performance? Let us know in the comments.