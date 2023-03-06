Aquanaut attempts record breaking 100 days underwater

Florida Keys News Bureau An aquanaut is someone who lives underwater

A scientist has just embarked on a quest to live in an underwater house for 100 days.

Dr Joseph Dituri is staying in the small room which is 9m underwater to research the impact on the human body.

If he stays the whole 100 days he'll set a new record for the amount of time anyone's lived beneath the waves.

The room he's staying in is only 9m by 9m which Dr Joseph says is the same size as the space capsules we're likely to send to Mars!

Florida Keys News Bureau Dr Joseph is planning on staying in the camper van sized room for a month longer than the previous record holder

The underwater research room is called Jules' Undersea Lodge and is in Florida Keys in the USA.

It's the only underwater hotel in the world you have to scuba dive to get into.

It's named after Jules Verne, who wrote a famous Sci Fi book in the 1800s called 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

What will Dr. Joseph do while he's living underwater?

Florida Keys News Bureau Dr Joseph takes a peek into his new home

One of the main things he'll be researching is a special type of medicine which delivers oxygen under very high pressures.

Dr Joseph says "we can make you basically grow new blood vessels" using it. Blood Vessels circulate blood through your body and deliver oxygen to make your organs work.

Nasa, the American Space Agency, is also using his time to test Artificial Intelligence systems designed to keep astronauts safe on long trips in space.

HUM Images The research will help with future space missions

As well as recording data and getting health checks to monitor the effects of being underwater on his body, Dr Joseph will spend a lot of his time teaching school students via his laptop.

He'll also have a chance to teach 40 young scientists how to dive.

The children - who have won competitions in science, technology, maths and engineering - will spend 24 hours diving and living underwater.

If the children complete their training they'll officially be called aquanauts - someone who's spent time living underwater.