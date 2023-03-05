UN Ocean Treaty agreed to protect world's oceans

Getty Images It's hoped the agreement will protect endangered animals like turtles

Endangered ocean animals like turtles, sharks and whales are more likely "to have time to recover" after countries agreed a historic ocean agreement.

That's according experts reacting to to the United Nations' (UN) High Seas Treaty.

The deal has taken ten years of talks but countries at the UN have agreed to protect more of the world's oceans from climate change, too much fishing, mining or traffic from big ships.

The agreement means 30% of the high seas - the parts of the ocean not owned by any one country - will be protected by the year 2030.

Currently only 1% is protected and marine life living outside of these protected areas has been at risk.

Extinction risk

Gerard Soury/Getty Over 90% of shark & ray species are at risk of extinction, but this agreement could help reverse that

10% of marine life is at risk of extinction, according to experts at the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

This new agreement to protect parts of the ocean could help turn the tide on that.

Dr Ngozi Oguguah, chief research officer at Nigerian Institute For Oceanography and Marine Research says: "The two biggest causes [of extinction] are overfishing and pollution.

"If we have marine protected sanctuaries most of the marine resources will have the time to recover."

Why has the Ocean Treaty taken so long to agree?

Getty Images Dugongs (sea cows!) are endangered, but scientists hope this agreement could protect them

The last international agreement on ocean protection was signed 40 years ago in 1982 - the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

That agreement established an area called the high seas - international waters where all countries have a right to fish, ship and do research.

Although this is a historic moment in terms of protecting the oceans, countries have disagreed about countries' rights over those waters.

There's also been concern about how much money countries will spend on the protection.

Empics Whales need lots of space to roam in the ocean, so more protected areas could help them

Some environmental groups, including the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), have welcomed the treaty but say it will only work if enough countries stick to it, and make it a law in their own countries.

"This is a landmark moment for the ocean" the WWF says, "but this is not a finish line" they added.

"For the treaty's good intentions to deliver results on the water, we've got to keep the pressure up."