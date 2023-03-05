play
Watch Newsround

How do whales communicate?

Last updated at 11:08
comments
View Comments
blue whale underwaterGetty Images
Whales have "sonic noses" which allow them to make sounds

The mystery around how whales make such loud haunting sounds to communicate has been solved by scientists.

It's been known for a long time that whales make the loudest sounds in the animal kingdom, a blue whale's call can be as loud as 180 decibels - louder than a jet plane!

But experts weren't exactly sure how these sounds were being created because they don't use their vocal chords like humans do.

Now scientists have confirmed whales use an extra pair of lips inside their nose to make the record breaking sounds.

How do whales communicate?
orcaGetty Images
Orcas (also known as Killer Whales) use the sounds to communicate with each other

In order to make these massively loud clicks, whales blast air through their "nose lips" which slap forwards and backwards.

The sound of the lips vibrating makes the sound - similar to blowing a raspberry when your lips are closed.

Scientists also found that whales, along with dolphins and porpoises, make these clicks in three different pitches.

Just like we can change our voices to sound deep and booming or squeaky and high pitched, the sea mammals can do the same.

Researchers think they use high-pitched clicks, and deep booming sounds for different reasons like finding prey underwater or communicating.

How did scientists find out how whales speak?
birds eye view of whales swimming near a boatGetty Images
Scientists needed whales to come close to boats to do the research

Part of the reason whale sounds have stayed so mysterious for so long is because it's so difficult to investigate what's happening inside a whale's mouth and nose when it's making noises.

Over ten years scientists have collected audio by strapping microphones onto whales in the wild and by looking inside their mouths and noses with cameras.

Whales are often interested in boats which made the scientists' work easier.

Prof Peter Madsen, the main whale biologist who made the discovery, says "many whales will come up to us and have a look and echo-locate on the boat."

"I sometimes wonder who is studying who!" he jokes.

More like this

blue-whales-swimming

'Astonishing' rise in blue whale numbers

humpback-whale.

Humpback whales return after almost becoming extinct

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
82
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
123
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home