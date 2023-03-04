Snow this Week: Could snow be on the way for the UK?

Imgorthand/Getty Images Could you be walking to school in snow on monday?

Despite it being spring, there could be snow on the way this week.

Weather forecasters have issued a snow and ice warning for parts of the UK on Monday and some of Tuesday.

The Met Office, the government's chief weather scientists, say there could be up to 10cm of snow in some places.

But it's unlikely to cover the whole country in snow, with mostly Scotland and Northern England affected.

Will there be a snow day this week?

Could March sledging be a possibility in some places?

Forecasters say the weather is likely to be very cold this week and cause disruption on roads in parts of the country so its not impossible that there could be snow days at some schools.

Snow and ice warnings are in place for eastern Scotland (including Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness) and north-eastern England (Whitby, Middlesborough, Durham Newcastle and Sunderland are included) so that's where people are mostly likely to be affected.

BBC Weather Presenter Darren Bett says "the colder air starts to arrive in the far North of Scotland during Sunday night" and there will be "rain but also some sleet and snow."

"Other parts of the country there's not so much snow, it may well be largely dry, but for all of us it's going to feel much colder so wrap up well."

Why is it suddenly getting colder?

If it's chilly wrap up warm and stay indoors

Despite it being the start of spring, this week is due to be colder than last week, but why?

Temperatures are set to fall quickly across the whole country at the start of next week with lows of -3C in Scotland and -2C expected in the north-west and east of England.

It's all to do with how air travels around the world and a weather system which will cool the air quickly which may cause snow.

Also winds will bring colder air to the UK from further north. So wrap up warm!

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued cold weather alerts for the whole of England next week.

It encourages people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the weather.