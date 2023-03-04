play
Watch Newsround

King's Coronation: Anointing oil to be animal-free

Last updated at 11:43
comments
View Comments
Silver urn containing chrism oilPatriarchate of Jerusalem and Buckingham Palace
The silver urn containing the anointing oil for the coronation

A super secret oil used in the coronation of Kings and Queens of England for hundreds of years will be animal-free for King Charles III' ceremony this year.

The special oil is used to mark a cross on the King's forehead (which is called anointing) during the ceremony when he is crowned King and head of the Church of England.

The oil was made at a site that is holy to Christians, called the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

The King's coronation will happen on May 6, and we'll get a bank holiday off because of it and the ceremony will include many ancient artefacts and traditions.

Why is the anointing oil special?
Consecration of coronation oilPatriarchate of Jerusalem and Buckingham Palace
The sacred oil was blessed by priests in Jerusalem

The oil used during the anointing is so special because it's always come from the same place in Jerusalem - a city special city to many religions, including Christianity.

The oil's recipe has been a closely guarded secret for centuries.

anointing canopy during Queen Elizabeth II coronationKeystone/Getty Images
The anointing is considered so sacred and secret, during Queen Elizabeth II's coronation they put a canopy over it so people couldn't see!

But this oil is unusual because, for the first time, it's not got any oil from animals in it. Historic anointing oils have included products from whales and civet cats.

This anointing oil is made of olive oil, sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin and amber - as well as orange blossom.

coronation spoonWPA Pool/Getty
The Coronation Spoon is used to collect the oil to anoint The King

As part of the sacred ceremony the anointing oil is poured onto a golden spoon which is known to be at least 700 years old.

The Archbishop of Canterbury (senior bishop and a principal leader of the Church of England) says the oil used in the ceremony has been used when crowning "ancient kings through to the present day".

The Coronation Spoon has been used for the crowning of every King and Queen since the 1600s.

The special anointing oil is poured from the vessel (pictured at the top of this article) and onto the spoon, then the Archbishop dabs his finger on the spoon and touches the hand, breast and forehead of the King and Queen Consort.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
75
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
121
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home