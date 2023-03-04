play
Women's football: Wales' Record goal scorer Helen Ward retires

Last updated at 09:44
helen ward playing in front of a full crowdHuw Fairclough/Getty Images
Helen Ward was one of Wales' best-ever players

Wales' record-breaking goal scorer has said she's retiring from international football and club football aged 36.

Helen Ward played 105 games for the Welsh national team and she scored a record breaking 44 goals for the nation.

She's also played for Watford since 2017 and scored 20 goals for the London side.

But she says she's most proud of her time playing for Wales, saying her "life changed" when it happened in 2008.

Helen Ward celebrates scoring during World Cup QualifiersIan Cook - CameraSport/ Getty Images
Helen Ward celebrates scoring during World Cup Qualifiers

In a retirement post on social media Helen said football "became more than just a game" when she played for her national side.

"Never did I imagine that that honour would be bestowed upon me more than 100 times over," she added.

But despite being the team's best ever goal scorer Helen wishes she could have played in a big tournament with Wales.

The nation failed to qualify for this year's Women's World Cup, while Scotland and England's teams made it.

"It breaks my heart that I didn't make it to a major tournament with this team," Helen says.

Wales did make it to the play-offs in the World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history this year though.

Gareth baleMatthias Hangst
Another Wales footballing titan retired this year - Gareth Bale

The announcement comes just two months after another Wales legend, Gareth Bale, retired from football.

The 33-year-old hung up his boots in January after 111 games for Wales and 41 goals for the national side.

While playing for Real Madrid, Bale helped them win three league titles and five Champions League titles.

