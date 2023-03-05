play
Wildlife: New 'beaky' gecko discovered

Last updated at 11:42
gecko sat on person's handDr Conrad Hoskin
The Scawfell Island Leaf Tailed Gecko has been hiding under boulders on an Australian island

Scientists have been left flabbergasted after discovering a new species of gecko on an island off the coast of Australia.

The reptile, which scientists say has "a leaf shaped tail and a beaky head" was found hiding under boulders where its skin camouflages it from predators.

Scientists were there during a routine wildlife survey of Scawfell Island which has no humans living on it.

Dr Conrad Hoskin, who found the gecko, says it was an "incredible" discovery.

the gecko on a boulder - well hidden by its natural camouflageDr Conrad Hoskin
The Gecko's camouflage is so good it's almost invisible

The gecko has been called the Scawfell Island leaf-tailed gecko because of the distinctive shape of its tail.

Although some species are still being discovered each year, researchers were surprised to find such a large animal scientists had never seen before.

"The fact that this gecko remained undiscovered to science shows that there are still areas of Australia with hidden secrets," Dr Hoskin says.

It was found on one of many islands near the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia.

a clown fish near some coralMarcos del Mazo/ Getty
The Great Barrier Reef is home to clown fish - like the ones in Finding Nemo
How many geckos live there?

Scientists who've discovered the Scawfell Island leaf-tailed gecko aren't sure how many there are just yet.

They say there are at least 30 of them on the island but need to do more work to see if there are any more.

It could mean that despite them only just being discovered, they could already be endangered species.

