Cat-sized rats causing chaos for locals and at Tenby in Wales

People living in a popular seaside town in Wales have claimed they've seen rats "as big as cats" and they're causing problems.

Footage of some of the rats shows them scuttling around Castle Beach in Tenby with concerns that their nests are damaging cliffs in the area.

Pembrokeshire council urged people not to feed birds or drop food, and said specialist staff were examining the cliffs where the rats are thought to be living.

Rats are known for constantly searching for their next meal and are especially fond of food waste. As well eating from rubbish, litter is often used as nesting for these rodents too.

Roger Miles said the rats were as big as cats

Roger Miles who's a boatman in the area, said rats had become a worsening problem over the last few months, adding that he believes the rodents are bigger than normal.

"Rats as big as cats sometimes, they're really big rats," he said.

"Early evenings, dusk, early morning, rats all over the place really.

"There's a certain area where you see parts of the cliff have been eroded."

Each year, around two and a half million people visit Tenby as tourists, meaning visitor numbers are important for the businesses in the area.

Michael Lindsay has run the town's Dennis Café for 30 years and said: "we probably see a rat at least once a week running around on the roads."

A Pembrokeshire Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of issues with rodents" and "are working to address this concern".