Saturday Night Takeaway: Are Ant and Dec best thing on TV?

Last updated at 13:29
Ant and DecGetty Images

Ant and Dec are back on our screens again.

Saturday Night Takeaway is still coming up with pranks and giving away the ads.

But is it your favourite of the big Saturday night shows or do you prefer Strictly, Masked Singer or even the Wheel?

Or maybe as the show nears it's 21st birthday, you're ready for some new types of series?

Join our vote to let us know which is your favourite big Saturday show and tell us why in the comments below.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

