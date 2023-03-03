There are millions of different types of insects in the world today... but have you ever seen one wee?

Well one scientist was extremely surprised when he caught a bug doing a really spectacular wee in his back garden.

The glassy-winged sharpshooter, which looks a bit like a grasshopper, was weeing into a little ball on its bum and then flicking it so fast that scientist Saad Bhamla couldn't see it.

After lots of research on the insect he discovered that it was flicking its wee ten times faster than a sports car!