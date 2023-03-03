play
Watch Newsround

Nasa's SpaceX Crew-6 Mission: Launch successful on second attempt

Last updated at 12:04
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocketNASA
This amazing photograph, taken over period of a few minutes, shows the path of the SpaceX rocket as it successfully launched into space

Four astronauts have safely arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) after their first attempt to launch was called off just two minutes before take off.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission was set to take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday but there was a problem with the rocket fuel needed for launch.

But the mission went ahead without a hitch in the early hours on Friday morning and the crew have now joined up with the seven other astronauts currently onboard the ISS.

Crew 6 arrive on board the ISSNASA
Crew 6 arrive on board the ISS

Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated the crew on their successful launch.

He said they will be contributing towards "over 200 experiments that will help us to prepare for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, as well as improve life here on Earth.

"We look forward to seeing all that they accomplish."

Crew 6 wave to the camera just before they take offNASA
Crew 6 wave to the cameras just before they take off for the ISS

Crew-6 will help prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit, which is around 1000 kilometres above the Earth's surface.

Their experiments will include studies of how particular materials burn in zero gravity, research on heart and brain functions in space, and a search for microbe samples from the outside of the space station.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Nasa's SpaceX Crew-6 Mission: Launch cancelled minutes before lift-off

The ISS

23 facts about the ISS

Tim Peake
play
2:04

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
71
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
121
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home