The candidates running to be Scotland's next first minister

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, surprised many people by quitting her job as the leader of the Scottish National Party.

Three candidates are in the race to replace her as the next Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and aiming to become First Minister of Scotland.

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf all received enough support to make it though to the final stage of leadership contest.

Ricky's been finding out more about them.

