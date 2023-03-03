Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale win Team GB's first ever snowboard cross gold

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale win snowboard cross mixed team gold

Team GB has kept its cool to claim another gold medal at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships and this one has made history!

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale won Great Britain's first ever snowboard cross mixed team title and Charlotte says she "can't quite believe it".

Athletes first competed in the event at the Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

This gold comes after Mia Brookes became the youngest snowboard slopestyle world champion.

What is the snowboard cross mixed team event?

Getty Images The cross teams race to get the quickest time

Mixed snowboard cross rules! Teams of two take part in the event - one woman and one man - with the men going first. The man races through the course first and over the finish line, the time advantage they have over the competitor behind them is then transferred over to his female teammate. The female athletes start their race at different times based on the time advantage won by the male. Then, it's simply the first female athlete to cross the finish line that wins the race!

Charlotte says she was "really happy to bounce back" after crashing out of her individual snowboard cross title defence, just 24 hours before winning the team gold with Huw.

He was taking part in his first ever World Championships.

His run put the pair just 0.07 seconds behind the leaders in the final, before Charlotte crossed the line in first place, 0.88 seconds ahead of Austria to win the title.