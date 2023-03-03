Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale win Team GB's first ever snowboard cross gold

Team GB has kept its cool to claim another gold medal at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships and this one has made history!
Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale won Great Britain's first ever snowboard cross mixed team title and Charlotte says she "can't quite believe it".
Athletes first competed in the event at the Olympics in Beijing in 2022.
This gold comes after Mia Brookes became the youngest snowboard slopestyle world champion.
Charlotte says she was "really happy to bounce back" after crashing out of her individual snowboard cross title defence, just 24 hours before winning the team gold with Huw.
He was taking part in his first ever World Championships.
His run put the pair just 0.07 seconds behind the leaders in the final, before Charlotte crossed the line in first place, 0.88 seconds ahead of Austria to win the title.
