World Wildlife Day: Look after nature near you

Tobias Nowlan/Getty The Javan Rhino is the most endangered animal on Earth

People are being encouraged to look after wildlife "on our own doorstep" to mark World Wildlife Day on 3 March.

The international day aims to celebrate, and raise awareness of, animals and plants in the wild.

This year's celebration marks 50 years since a major agreement to limit the trade of endangered animals and plants.

But nature expert and former CBBC presenter Michaela Strachan says even if some of our own wildlife may be less exciting than tigers or polar bears it's still important to look after it.

What is happening on World Wildlife Day 2023?

Mark L Stanley/Getty House sparrows used to be common in the UK, but their numbers have halved

Every year the UN - which organises World Wildlife Day - has a special topic to focus on.

This year it's marking 50 years since an agreement was written to limit the amount of rare animals and plants traded across the world.

In 1973, when the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species was signed, lots of people didn't really think about the impact swapping and selling plants or animals could have.

Though some trading is ok, the agreement was set up to make sure trade didn't lead to making animals endangered or extinct.

Xavi Reñé/UN This year is celebrating 50 years since an important UN agreement about plants and animals

What can people do to protect wildlife near them?

Although we often hear about endangered animals like tigers, rhinos, pandas or polar bears this World Wildlife Day people are being encouraged to think a little bit smaller and closer to home.

Wildlife TV Presenter Michaela Strachan says it's important to remember the UK's wildlife.

She says, "we're actually one of the most nature depleted countries in the world" pointing out that there are a lot fewer bugs than there used to be, and some birds are also in decline.

But you can help by making places more wild.

You can pile up leaves rather than throwing them away, leave some grass un-mowed or plant wildflowers and weeds.

You can also help insects by building bug hotels, bird boxes and hedgehog holes.

