The shrimp with claws faster than a bullet

Last updated at 13:34
shrimpJacob Harrison/PA
The shrimp with super fast claws is called Alpheus heterochaelis, or snapping shrimp, and lives in the western Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico

Scientists have discovered a tiny baby shrimp with claws which snap closed quicker than a bullet comes out of a gun, which is really fast.

The snapping shrimp uses its super fast claws to knock fish unconscious by shooting a jet of water with an exploding bubble in it at them.

The baby crustacean is only a few millimetres long, no longer than a staple, and weighs just 0.03mg.

But despite its tiny size, it's able to create huge power with its claws and is even 20 times faster than adult snapping shrimp!

The smallest marine discovered shrimpvojce/Getty
There are lots of different types of shrimp - including the Hooded Shrimp, one of the smallest animals in the ocean
Record breaking shrimp

Scientists say the baby snapping shrimp is a record breaking animal because of the speed of its claws.

They think it's the fastest accelerating reusable body part in water.

Jacob Harrison, from the Georgia Institute of Technology, had to experiment with hundreds of the shrimps by getting them to snap toothpicks with their claws.

Using videos of the claws snapping he worked out the speed of the claws crashing shut.

The videos of the claws were filmed at 300,000 frames per second, which means each second of footage is hundreds of thousands of still images shown in a row.

That allowed researchers to see the shrimps' claws move in super slow motion.

When he did the maths he said he was "completely ecstatic" realising the claws moved at around 30 metres per second and took less than a millisecond to happen.

There are a thousand milliseconds in a second- so that's very quick!

