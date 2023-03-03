Glastonbury 2023 line-up: Would you watch Elton John, Arctic Monkeys or Guns N' Roses?

Getty Images Guns N' Roses will be playing Glastonbury for the first time

Glastonbury has announced the line-up for this year's festival.

The world famous festival - which has seen the likes of Billie Eilish and Stormzy perform as main acts in recent years - revealed that the Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses will be on the main Pyramid Stage this summer.

Guns N' Roses, a band which was most famous for releasing music in the late 80s and early 90s, will perform for the first time at the festival on the Worthy Farm site in Somerset on Saturday 24 June.

It will be the Arctic Monkeys' third appearance in the Pyramid Stage headline slot

Meanwhile The Arctic Monkeys will headline Friday 23 June - their third time closing the main Pyramid stage.

The rock bands have joined previously-announced headliner, 75-year-old Sir Elton John, who will play at the festival as part of his farewell tour before retiring from live shows.

Notably this year's headline acts performing at Glasto are all male and mostly famous for music released when your parents and grandparents were young.

Who else is performing at Glastonbury?

Lizzo will play immediately before Guns N' Roses headline the Pyramid stage on Saturday night

Other acts performing, albeit not as main stage headliners, include modern stars such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Cat Burns and Nigeran superstar Wizkid, who will headline the Other Stage on Friday night.

In keeping with Glastonbury's promise to make festival line-ups gender balanced, there is almost a 50:50 split between male and female acts.

But, all of this year's main stage headliners are male.

"We try our best and we obviously aim for 50:50," explained Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis. "Some years, it's more, some years, it's less.

Was Taylor Swift meant to perform at this year's Glastonbury?

Guns N' Roses were booked when a previously confirmed female headliner pulled out because of her touring dates said Eavis.

"We did have a female headliner, and she unfortunately had to pull out... It changes all the time," said Eavis, before adding that she hoped the artist, who she wouldn't name, would headline within the next five years.

Fans had speculated whether Taylor Swift, who was due to headline Glastonbury in 2020 when the festival was cancelled because of Covid, would be announced for 2023, but the star is on tour instead, this summer.

"Next year it's looking like we've got two female headliners, so fingers crossed," said Eavis.

How are Glastonbury headliners picked?

Elton John is nearing the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Last year, legendary Beatles musician Sir Paul McCartney headlined Glastonbury at the age of 80, but other headliners for 2022 included current and contemporary artists Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lemar.

"People assume that because we're [Glastonbury is] the 'Christmas of music' we can breezily book whoever," said Emily Eavis this time in an interview with the Guardian newspaper, adding that it's simply not the case.

And on why there are fewer female stars in the top slots this year, she said that it's the music industry that needs to do more: "This starts way back with the record companies, I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board."

Can you still get tickets to Glastonbury?

Wizkid is expected to draw a huge crowd when he performs on the Other Stage

Tickets for the festival sold out just 61 minutes after going on sale last November, despite the price going up by £55, rising to £340.

Glastonbury festival costs £50million to run, and Emily Eavis says the increase was needed because the costs of putting on the festival have gone up. "We put it up [by] the minimum we could," she said.

In the meantime, the festival boss is still in the process of confirming more acts for the line-up. And she said she can't wait to open the gates to her family farm again in June.

"When we came back after two years of pandemic lockdowns [last year] there was an amazing energy," she said.

