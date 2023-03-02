New study says flamingos find similar-minded buddies

Dan Kitwood Best pals!

Have you ever wondered how flamingos make friends?

Well, according to scientists, it's very similar to how we do!

If you find yourself making friends with people similar to you - it turns out flamingos do exactly the same.

A new study found that they buddy-up with similarly-minded flamingos - it's like the old saying: "Birds of a feather, flock together."

Friendly flamingos

wayfarerlife photography Flamingos often live in large groups

The study, done by scientists at the University of Exeter and the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, looked at flamingo personalities, in groups.

They looked specifically at Caribbean and Chilean flamingos, and wanted to find out what helped the birds survive in difficult conditions.

Before they started the new study, they did previously know that flamingos had favourite friends in their flock.

Flamingos of a feather flock together!

photo by yasa Louder and quieter flamingos don't tend to mix, scientists have found

Researchers found bolder and stronger birds tended to bond with ones similar to them, and the quieter ones also hung out together too.

They also found the ones that wanted to explore around their habitat often grouped up with similar adventurers. Flamingo buddies will often stand up for each other in fights.

Fionnuala McCully, from the University of Liverpool, said that flamingos act "like humans" in the way they make friends in society "based on their personality".

The researchers want to have a look at a wider group of birds, so they can see where else flamingos, or even other birds, make pals!

What next?

Joe McDonald Could scientists help flamingos become pals?

The researchers hope they can learn more about flamingos so they can work out what they need to stay happy in the wild.

Dr Rose, who worked on the research, said they want to "improve the welfare of zoo animals" through finding out how they make friends.

"It is clear from this research that a flamingo's social life is much more complicated than we first realised" she said.

